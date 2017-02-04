The commercial delivery mechanism known as the Super Bowl hasn’t even arrived yet and The NRA’s “TV” branch is already chastising Lady Gaga over what might appear in Sunday’s halftime show. A pop at Beyoncé also made its way into the proceedings, so we imagine the Beyhive is taking notice.
Conservative commentator Bill Whittle popped by NRATV’s Stinchfield to provide an preemptive rebuke of what Mother Monster might trot out during the Falcons/Patriots game. Gaga, an unapologetic Hillary Clinton supporter through 2016 and known to be the outspoken sort, hasn’t promised anything super-specific on a halftime message beyond what the recording artist says she’s expressed her entire career. (Unpack that how you will.) That approach clearly makes Whittle uncomfortable and the finger wagging has already begun. Whittle frames a potential political action as a declaration of war against what he considers to be the real America. Your America may vary.
While we’re at it, let’s wax nostalgic about the days when the NRA didn’t have a PAC and were actually helping craft some of the gun laws that their members these days are trying to get rid of.
Nice to see the NRA supporting free speech even if it disagrees with it.
Good to see the NRA is just as insecure as the people supporting them.
If you don’t want to be called stupid and racist, don’t do/say stupid, racist things…
While you’re right, in today’s political climate, anything you do is called stupid and racist. People get called racist because they want to pay less taxes
Bill Whittle is literally the most perfect name of someone who would be on NRATV. holy shit…
I… agree with the NRA?
I thought these conservatives were supposed to be big, macho, tough guys. Why do they cry about shit as trivial as a halftime show performance with a political lean? Oh but its us on the left who are the snowflakes. lol