Those of you who keep up with the British music press with any regularity know that at least once every few weeks, there will be a soundbite from either Noel or Liam Gallagher about how much they can’t stand each other. Just last week, Liam refused to apologize to Noel and said, “I like winding him up. I’m just reminding him that I’m right here ’cause his head’s up a few people’s arses.” The former Oasis bandmates have been feuding for as long as we can remember, and it turns out that the fighting may have started even before that.

Liam was a guest on The Howard Stern Show recently, and he told the incredible story of how he believes the brotherly lack-of-love began, on a night when a teenage Liam returned home perhaps a bit too intoxicated and just needed to go:

“I’d been out drinking when I was about 15 and I had maybe a little too many sherries, and I come in, and I have a spliff as well. The room was spinning and I got up out of bed […] I couldn’t find the light switch, and I thought, ‘F**k it, I’m just gonna have to go, man. I whipped it out and pissed all over his f**king new sound system. And he’s going, ‘What the f**k are you doing?’ I was like, ‘I was just having a f**king piss.’ [He says,] ‘Is that my f**king new f**king stereo?’ [I said,] ‘It’s alright, it will f**king dry, won’t it?’ And I think he holds a grudge over that.”

Watch Liam tell the urine-soaked tale himself above.