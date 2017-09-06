Someone Hacked Odd Future’s Twitter And Is Threatening To Expose Kendall And Kylie Jenner

09.05.17

While cybersecurity has always been an important topic, it seems like 2017 has seen more celebrity hacks than usual. Recently, Selena Gomez’s Instagram was hacked and infiltrated with Justin Bieber’s nudes — which were hacked several years ago and leaked — and today, the Twitter account for @OddFuture was at least temporarily in control of someone who claimed they had damning info on both Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

A member of the OF crew, Jasper Dolphin, was one of the first shared the news that the account had been hacked, note the reply from the official @OddFuture account:

Right before that, he called out a fake ticket tweet from the account:

The group’s other Twitter account also noted it was a fake tweet:

