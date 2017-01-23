Polyvinyl

Of Montreal’s Hissing Fauna, Are You The Destroyer? is a gamble. The Athens-based band and mouthpiece of Kevin Barnes had spent 10 years worshipping at the altar of Brian Wilson via sunny tunes that meandered through childish themes and inhabited the headspace of fully fictional characters. As the group’s frontman, Barnes had spent tons of energy his previous albums erecting fanciful walls between the music he was creating and his own life, choosing to construct hyper-literate stories about twee people living obsessively cute lives. Those walls gradually eroded along with his beloved ’60s pop sound, as Barnes began to experiment more and more with electronic textures. When they finally came crashing down to the sound of distorted synthesizers on Fauna, it revealed that the clinically depressed life Barnes was living was anything but precious.

There was no guarantee that Of Monreal’s dedicated fanbase would follow Barnes as he made the leap from cutesy, vaudevillian songsmith to chronicler of Scandinavian seasonal affective disorders. But looking back on the band’s legacy today, it’s clear that Barnes’ bold move paid off. The swirling, pristine funk of Fauna — which turns 10 today — has far surpassed those infantile early tracks to become the sound that Of Montreal is known for.

Leaving those sweet melodies behind had to take quite a bit of effort, because Barnes was essentially turning his back on the Athens-based Elephant 6 collective that Of Montreal was a part of — he had come up in alongside similarly retro groups like Apples In Stereo and Neutral Milk Hotel. Hissing Fauna is about as far from that as an album can get, with very few pieces that sound like they came from anything other than the guts of a computer. Where E6 specialized in tunes that could easily be strummed around a campfire, this album’s opening blast “Suffer For Fashion” makes it clear that it’s a record that can only be recreated via DAWs and elaborate stage rigs. There’s guitars in there, but they’re buried under theremins, drum machines and the sampled cooing of his infant daughter. While Barnes never lost his nose for catchy choruses, he ditched every other hallmark of the band’s sound in the process of making an album that remains the band’s best.