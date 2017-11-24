Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

OK Go videos are an under-appreciated American resource. (No wonder the previous administration was so sweet on these guys.) Arriving in time for the overfed/overdrank post-Thanksgiving recovery period is a new clip from the pop-rock combo that would have the staff at Dunder Mifflin celebrating like they just won the Super Bowl. The rapid appearance of flashing bright colors my cause issues, so viewer description is advised.

The clip for “Obsession” (off the band’s now ancient 2014 record Hungry Ghosts) boasts the Chicago band, 157 printers and an outrageous supply of paper that will be recycled via Greenpeace. It’s not quite in the same showmanship zone as when the band elected to go anti-gravity or co-star with all-star animal athletes, but this’ll certainly do.

In the spot, Damian Kulash and crew patiently position themselves to the right marks for maximum colorful printout glory. Heck, no one seems to have suffered a barrage of paper cuts. Well done, everybody! According to the band, adjusting your resolution can go a long way in enjoying the video.

This video has a lot of flashing colors. If you’re susceptible to seizures, be careful, please. Your viewing experience will look significantly better if you manually set your YouTube resolution settings to 1440p or 2160p (for desktop, click the gear icon in the lower right). Just leaving it on “Auto HD” results in some pretty intense distortion during a few sections, because when the the colors and patterns get crazy, there’s actually just too much information flying by for YouTube’s normal HD compression. We broke the matrix. The good people of YouTube have been working with us to solve this (it’s a bit rate limitation issue) over the last 24 hours, but there’s no quick fix, and now it’s Thanksgiving in the US, and we’re all with our families.

OK Go’s new vinyl box set is now available for preorder.