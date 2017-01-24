DIY Punks Oliver Houston Defy The Strongholds Of The Music Industry On Their Debut ‘Whatever Works’

01.24.17 47 mins ago

Tim Ryan

One of the best parts about living in a DIY punk house is that you get to see a ton of upcoming bands before they “make it big.” Grand Rapids, Michigan trio Oliver Houston played their first show in my basement in early 2015 to a small crowd of local kids and residents of the space.

Two years later, the band has released a beautiful EP that brought them a lot of attention in the punk community, and toured all the way down to SXSW and back. Now, they have finally released their first full-length effort in the form of Whatever Works.

After self-funding the entire release, the band wasn’t sure about the best way to promote the record: Should they play into the “pay for popularity” game that is becoming more standard in today’s music industry, and hire a really good publicist so that the music gets an incredibly wide reach? Or should they challenge themselves and try to do all the promotion themselves?

As it turns out, the quality of the music spoke more than money; promotion came pretty naturally once the band started reaching out to outlets to pitch them on premiering singles. As a collective, Oliver Houston came up entirely in the DIY/DIT [Editor’s note: “Do It Together”] community, and the promotional effort of Whatever Works did nothing but strengthen their understanding of the importance of doing it yourself, and staying true to what you believe in.

Stream or download Whatever Works below, and if you like what you hear, support the band by picking up some vinyl and other merchandise here.

TAGSoliver houstonWHATEVER WORKS

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP