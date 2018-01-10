Today French future funk producer Onra has released the first single off of his upcoming album, due out this February. You can listen to “No Question” above.

Fat, swinging beats sit alongside stabs of neon synths while the vocals sit low in the mix– emphasizing the instrumental itself while making the entire song feel like a vivid, yet distant memory. Featuring Belgian multi-instrumentalist Pomrad, the song is the first single from Onra’s latest album, Nobody Has To Know.

According to the press release, love is a central theme on the record, which makes Onra’s invocation of late ’80s and early ’90s R&B signifiers not only timely, but in the service of the songs themselves.

The release reads:

“Nobody Has To Know details the ups and downs between partners that brush up against what’s accepted as conventional: from the excitement of two people agreeing to do what some may deem “forbidden”, to the aftermath of them living out their fantasies and the consequences that may ensue.”

In a sense this latest track furthers the sound that Onra established himself with on 2010’s Long Distance, while also maintaining the fascination with sounds of the past that formed the basis of his dusty hip hop beats on the highly enjoyable Chinoiseries.

Tracklist:

1. “Prelude”

2. “Secretly”

3. “Let Me Fantasize”

4. “Love Triangle”

5. “No Question” ft. Pomrad

6. “Wish I Could”

7. “The Jam”

8. “Freak” ft. Lewis McCallum

9. “Not Long Ago”

10. “Wait A Minute”

11. “Nothing To Lose”

12. “4U”

13. “All The Time”

Nobody Has To Know is out 2/16 on the Dublin-based label All City.