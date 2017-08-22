Ozzy Osbourne Sang ‘Bark At The Moon’ During The Total Solar Eclipse At An Event Called Moonstock

08.22.17

Yesterday, while millions of people across North America stood agog, sunglasses on — or off in the case of the President of the United States — staring at a once in several decades event when the moon blotted out the sun, a few fortunate thousand fans in Southern Illinois got to witness the experience in the company of none other than the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne. That’s right, at the exact moment when the sun was blotted out from the sky, and night overcame the day, Ozzy belted out one of his most beloved solo cuts “Bark At The Moon” to celebrate the occasion. Eat your heart out Bonnie Tyler.

Ozzy was on-hand as the headline attraction for an event called Moonstock that was set in a vineyard at Walker’s Bluff. It was a four day long event — which itself begs the question, who is showing up for the three previous days, and what the hell were they doing out there — all culminating in that one spectacular moment at 1:20 pm, when the Ozzman shouted “Let’s Go” and kicked into the song. As you can see in the video, the eclipse occurred just as he finished out the song’s second verse.

Check out the whole performance above and another angle below.

