Just a few months after ending an extensive, farewell tour with his legendary group Black Sabbath in the group’s hometown of Birmingham, U.K., Ozzy Osbourne seems poised to retire from the road completely. Today, heavy metal icon announced that he plans on calling it quits following one, last extensive tour, set to kick off next year in Mexico City.

“People keep asking me when I’m retiring,” Ozzy noted in a press release heralding the announcement. “This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there.” For the final run, Ozzy will be joined onstage by his long-time musical partner Zakk Wylde on guitar, Biasko on bass, Adam Wakeman on keyboards, as well as Bill Ward’s live fill-in with Black Sabbath, Tommy Clufetos on drums.

Thus far, the only dates that have been officially announced are a run of seven shows through Mexico and South America this Spring, followed by a month-long run through Europe that begins in Moscow, Russia and ends in Lisbon, Portugal. You have to believe that a set of North American dates will follow shortly thereafter. For those worried about missing out, the press release also notes that the farewell tour is set to end sometime in 2020, which should give you ample time to say goodbye.