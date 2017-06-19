Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Paramore aren’t in the business of doing much wrong nowadays: Their new album After Laughter is packed with throwback-inspired pop-rock gems, and they recently delivered a smashing cover of The Stroke’s “Someday” at an intimate album release show. It turns out Hayley Williams and company are pretty good at covers, since they also just took a stab at Drake’s “Passionfruit” and the results are pretty perfect.

During a recent session for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, the group covered Drizzy’s More Life hit, and while they didn’t seem to alter much in terms of arrangement, their version of the track still manages to convey a different energy. Maybe it’s the drum machine and guitar-based approach, or the way Williams’ more feminine and airy vocals play with the instrumental, but Paramore’s version comes off as lighter and perhaps more organic than Drake’s original. It’s pretty chill.

That not to disparage the source material, of course. Drake’s “Passionfruit” is a smash for good reason, but Paramore’s take on the song gives it a different vibe that really plays to the strengths of the band and Williams’ voice. Plus, her lyrical reference to “Hold On, We’re Going Home” at the end is also a ton of fun.

The band also performed “Hard Times” during the session, so check that out below, and listen to their “Passionfruit” cover above.