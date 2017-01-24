Michael Jackson’s Daughter Thinks Her Father Was Murdered

Getty Image

This June marks eight years since the death of music legend Michael Jackson. There are still many unanswered questions surrounding his death, and his doctor Conrad Murray was eventually charged and convicted of manslaughter after Jackson’s death was ruled a homicide due to an overdose of prescription sedative propofol. Murray eventually served just two years of his four year prison sentence.

Now, Jackson’s daughter Paris is breaking her silence on the matter, giving her first ever in-depth interview to Rolling Stone for a profile on the 18-year-old and she believes her father’s death was a murder, not manslaughter.

“It’s obvious. All arrows point to that,” she told the magazine when asked if his death was a murder. Jackson apparently used air quotes when addressing Murray, calling him “The Doctor” sarcastically. “It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullsh*t, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullsh*t.”

Paris also blamed AEG Live for a role in her father’s death. The promotional company was behind Jackson’s This Is It tour, a residency Michael planned to play at London’s O2 Arena from summer 2009 to spring 2010. Jackson died just three weeks before the residency was set to kick off, and Paris thinks the promotional company mistreated her father. “AEG Live does not treat their performers right,” she said. “They drain them dry and work them to death.” Paris, along with her grandmother and two siblings sued AEG in 2010 in a wrongful death suit and a jury ruled in favor of AEG in 2013.

Paris alluded to it all being a part of a plot on her father’s life. “He would drop hints about people being out to get him,” she said. “And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.'”

While that’s the most salacious part of the profile, the rest is a deep dive into the life of Paris, and she discusses everything from her multiple suicide attempts, to her father’s plastic surgery, whether Michael is truly her biological father and how her father always encouraged her identify as black. It’s an intense and intriguing read and you can check out the entire piece at Rolling Stone here.