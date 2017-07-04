If you were a culturally aware person in 2001 and didn’t love Michelle Branch’s “Everywhere,” then you probably weren’t being very true to yourself. Sadly, she hasn’t made a ton of music since then: Hopeless Romantic, her new album from April, is her first album since 2003’s Hotel Paper (except for her 2006 album as part of country duo The Wreckers, which is, by the way, fire). There’s a lot of hope in her romance nowadays, though. She celebrated her 34th birthday this past weekend with boyfriend and The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, who decided it was a good time to pull out an engagement ring.

She posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing the ring and captioned it, “Last night, right before I blew out my candles, [Carney] asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for. 34 might be the best year yet.”