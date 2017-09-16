Paul McCartney Was Joined By Bruce Springsteen For A Surprise Performance At Madison Square Garden

It was a duet years in the making, and after a false start in London back in 2012, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen finally got to rock out together, this time in New York City and the legendary Madison Square Garden, a venue fit for two living legends. Paul brought Bruce out during the encore of his three hour long set at The Garden as he brought his One On One tour to New York in the first of two shows at the Garden for the former Beatle.

McCartney and Springsteen performed the Beatles classic “I Saw Her Standing There,” twice, with the help of E Street Band guitarist “Little” Steven Van Zandt after McCartney announced Springsteen’s presence to the crowd to a raucous ovation. “Ladies and gentleman, Mr. Bruce Springsteen!”he yelled before the crowd began chanting “Bruce” emphatically.

For McCartney, it was his first show at The Garden in 12 years, and he treated fans to over 40 songs and three hours of material. McCartney reportedly performed his own solo tracks, along with plenty of Beatles classics and even some songs from the pre-Beatles group with John Lennon and George Harrison, The Quarrymen. Paul has one more show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, before two at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center next week before the tour begins crossing the globe with stops in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Australia and more.

Check out a fan video of Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen’s rare, duet performance below.

