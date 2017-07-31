Paul McCartney Reportedly Wrote A Song About Donald Trump

Getty Image

In addition to being one of the greatest songwriters of all-time, Paul McCartney has spent a large portion of his adult life dedicated to bettering the world, pouring his time and energy into a variety of different liberal-led causes from anti-fracking initiatives, global warming, land mines, and world poverty. Thus, it should come as no surprise that the former Beatle isn’t the biggest fan of the sitting President of the United States. In fact, he’s reportedly even written a song about him.

Though he wouldn’t go into detail about the specific nature of the song, Macca reportedly told a group of students gathered at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA), that “Sometimes the situation in the world is so crazy that you’ve got to address it.”

While that leaves a whole lot of room for interpretation, his recent comments about Trump go a long way toward defining where he might take this rumored track. “He’s unleashed the ugly side of America,” McCartney told the Daily Telegraph recently. “People feel like they have got a free pass to be, if not violent, at least antagonistic towards people of a different colour or a different race. “I think we all thought we’d got past that a long time ago.” Coming from the guy who wrote “Blackbird,” that’s an especially poignant observation.

The only question that remains is can McCartney outdo the efforts of Randy Newman?