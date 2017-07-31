Paul McCartney Reportedly Wrote A Song About Donald Trump

#The Beatles #Donald Trump
Deputy Music Editor
07.31.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

In addition to being one of the greatest songwriters of all-time, Paul McCartney has spent a large portion of his adult life dedicated to bettering the world, pouring his time and energy into a variety of different liberal-led causes from anti-fracking initiatives, global warming, land mines, and world poverty. Thus, it should come as no surprise that the former Beatle isn’t the biggest fan of the sitting President of the United States. In fact, he’s reportedly even written a song about him.

Though he wouldn’t go into detail about the specific nature of the song, Macca reportedly told a group of students gathered at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA), that “Sometimes the situation in the world is so crazy that you’ve got to address it.”

While that leaves a whole lot of room for interpretation, his recent comments about Trump go a long way toward defining where he might take this rumored track. “He’s unleashed the ugly side of America,” McCartney told the Daily Telegraph recently. “People feel like they have got a free pass to be, if not violent, at least antagonistic towards people of a different colour or a different race. “I think we all thought we’d got past that a long time ago.” Coming from the guy who wrote “Blackbird,” that’s an especially poignant observation.

The only question that remains is can McCartney outdo the efforts of Randy Newman?

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Beatles#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpPAUL MCCARTNEYTHE BEATLES

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 47 mins ago
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 7 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP