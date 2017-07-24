Perfume Genius Is The Single Most Expressive Queer Performer Of 2017

Getty Image

No family is safe when I sashay.

With that thundering, sardonic chorus off “Queen,” from his 2014 breakout album Too Bright, Mike Hadreas skewered the absurd, flimsy argument that fuels heteronormative fears of queer love and identity, mocking their hate and dismantling it in the same lilted breath. Perfume Genius has been Hadreas’ musical identity since his 2010 debut, the brief, bedroom-pop album, Learning, and though he’s had a cult following since that record’s release, it took another record, 2012’s Put Your Back N 2 It, before his 2014 record earned him mainstream attention.

Three years after that, Hadreas is singing Elvis in Prada ads, covering popular youth culture magazines like Fader, and selling out shows at historical, coveted venues like LA’s El Rey Theatre. When it comes to the upward trajectory of a queer singer/songwriter who lives in Tacoma, Washington, he has arrived. Last week’s set at the El Rey was the final proper date of Hadreas’ stunning North American tour behind his latest record, No Shape, and simply one of the most intimate shows I’ve ever seen.

“I think people come to my music just to feel less lonely,” Hadreas told Fader in this year’s cover story, which was conducted several months prior to the release of his 2017 album, before the record even had a name. “To just see these happy, contented, joyous gay men was a really powerful thing,” he noted, later on, perhaps not realizing, that he is now showing that same example to thousands of potentially confused and lost queer kids around the world.

It was those kids — whether they were old in years, or not — who congregated at Perfume Genius’ show last week, a gaggle of queer and outcast people who knew they’d be right at home on the edge of their proverbial seats (the El Rey is a standing-only venue), lapping up all the contentment Hadreas could give them in a night.