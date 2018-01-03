Getty Image

Festival season and its never-ending news cycle have officially kicked off for the year. The behemoth of the season, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, announced its lineup for its two weekends in April, and along with it, a chance to resolve a long-brewing artist dispute.

Queer singer-songwriter and producer Mike Hadreas who performs under the moniker Perfume Genius, took to Twitter — a natural skill of his for those who’ve never been double over in laughter from his tweets — and wrote a statement to fellow Coachella performer and rapper, Eminem. “For everyone asking…” begins Hadreas. “Yes I plan on fighting Eminem at Coachella. I want to joust.”

For everyone asking…Yes I plan on fighting Eminem at Coachella. I want to joust — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) January 3, 2018

The origins of Hadreas’ distaste for the rapper dates back a few years. Back in 2014, he sold “Feminem” shirts featuring the rapper in drag at his shows and spoke about wanting to speak one-on-one regarding his disdainful jokes and being a “boring asshole” in a Dutch interview.

I am selling tshirts that feature an emasculated Eminem on this tour. Just a fuckin reminder pic.twitter.com/7qDP1KcpU0 — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) November 11, 2014

“I’m serious, I want to talk to him,” said Hadreas. “It’s not a jokey thing, I’m not making jokes. I would like to sit down and have a conversation.”

Pretty sure I could destroy him with Just a Look, someone put us in a room together and watch Eminem slowly wither from my witch glance — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) November 11, 2014

And now’s his chance! Hopefully, the potential life-altering takedown will occur just as Hadreas prophesized it: with Eminem withering away from his witch gaze.

Watch the dreamy video for “Slip Away” off 2017’s monumental No Shape below.