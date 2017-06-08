Getty Image

This morning Phil Collins postponed two upcoming shows due to a fall in his hotel room last night. According to the Facebook post updating fans on the situation, Collins has a prior injury from a back operation that makes it harder for him to walk.

After the fall, Collins was taken to the hospital for stitches in a head wound and is stable. He will be under observation for 24 hours, and therefore had to cancel tonight and tomorrow’s show at the Royal Albert Hall in London. However, he plans to resume his tour later in the weekend, for Sunday night’s Cologne show. Read the full update from his official Facebook page below.