Danielle DuBois

On Inauguration Day a group of musicians from Philadelphia and beyond have come together to create an anti-Trump protest compilation called Don’t Stop Now. Some of the highlights include Laura Stevenson covering Townes Van Zandt, The Menzingers tackling Jason Isbell, Jeff Rosenstock taking on Bikini Kill, and Allegra Anka of Cayetana covering Toronto punks Pup. Every dollar from the sales of the album goes toward the American Civil Liberties Union.

Here’s a full quote from the musicians about what the compilation signifies:

This compilation is an expression of love, anger, hope and protest on inauguration day. Let it serve as a reminder that the fight for justice is not over, that the celebration of diversity is essential to progress, that we must work together for what is fair and good. Can’t stop. Won’t Stop. Don’t stop now. All proceeds from this compilation benefit the American Civil Liberties Union, an organization that defends individual freedoms in the face of government abuse, including speech and religion, a woman’s right to choose, the right to due process, and citizens rights to privacy. Each dollar donated will help protect the people of the United States, especially those most vulnerable, from the reckless authority of a Trump presidency.

Stream the whole thing below and buy it on Bandcamp.