Philly Punks Helm An Anti-Trump Compilation Album Called ‘Don’t Stop Now’

Author Profile Picture
Managing Editor, Music
01.20.17

Danielle DuBois

On Inauguration Day a group of musicians from Philadelphia and beyond have come together to create an anti-Trump protest compilation called Don’t Stop Now. Some of the highlights include Laura Stevenson covering Townes Van Zandt, The Menzingers tackling Jason Isbell, Jeff Rosenstock taking on Bikini Kill, and Allegra Anka of Cayetana covering Toronto punks Pup. Every dollar from the sales of the album goes toward the American Civil Liberties Union.

Here’s a full quote from the musicians about what the compilation signifies:

This compilation is an expression of love, anger, hope and protest on inauguration day. Let it serve as a reminder that the fight for justice is not over, that the celebration of diversity is essential to progress, that we must work together for what is fair and good. Can’t stop. Won’t Stop. Don’t stop now.

All proceeds from this compilation benefit the American Civil Liberties Union, an organization that defends individual freedoms in the face of government abuse, including speech and religion, a woman’s right to choose, the right to due process, and citizens rights to privacy. Each dollar donated will help protect the people of the United States, especially those most vulnerable, from the reckless authority of a Trump presidency.

Stream the whole thing below and buy it on Bandcamp.

TAGSJeff Rosenstock
Author Profile Picture
Music editor foodie with a yoga obsession. I speak sage, whether you're coming or going.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 7 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP