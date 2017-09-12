Phoebe Bridgers’ Gloomy Ballad ‘Funeral’ Cements Her Songwriting Talent

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Phoebe Bridgers has slowly but surely been releasing songs off her highly-anticipated debut album Strangers In The Alps, which will be out next Friday, 9/22 via Dead Oceans. Today she’s released a lyric video for one of the record’s stand-out tracks, “Funeral,” following up the video fo “Motion Sickness” and the album’s lead off single “Smoke Signals.”

True to its title, “Funeral” describes the death of a kid just a year older than the song’s narrator, contrasting the pain of everyday life with the kind of inescapable finality that death and grief always drives home.

Bridgers already has some pretty big co-signs for an emerging singer-songwriter. Her initial EP from 2015 was produced by Ryan Adams, and this full-length features Conor Oberst, who Bridgers also opened for on European tour. For listeners who are drawn to the naked lyricism of Julien Baker, or the searing electric playfulness of Japanese Breakfast, Bridgers will be a welcome addition to a year that’s already stacked with incredible releases.

It’s particularly impressive when an artist is only on their first full-length album and already picking up the kind of attention that Bridgers has elicited. Listen to the new song above and look for her new album next week.

Strangers In The Alps is out 9/22 via Dead Oceans. Get it here.