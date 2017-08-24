Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“I hate you for what you did, and I miss you like a little kid.” That’s the first line of Phoebe Bridgers’ “Motion Sickness,” and just about the best introduction I could write to encapsulate this stunning new artist. Working in the silvery milieu of searing singer/songwriter folk rock, Bridgers brings in plenty of electronic guitar flourishes and the kind of eviscerating lyrics that hurt and heal your heart in the same instant.

Today she’s released the video for the second single off her debut album, Stranger In The Alps, following the album’s lead off song, “Smoke Signals.” Both songs talk about trying to communicate with someone who has wounded the narrator deeply, and Bridgers translate her pain in every trembling note.

The “Motion Sickness” video was directed by Justin Mitchell, and traces Bridgers’ journey from waking up at home in bed, to getting ready and riding a scooter around town, before finally doing karaoke to her own song, and crumpling to the floor at the end of it. After watching Bridger open for Kevin Morby in an intimate LA show earlier this year, and listening to the rest of her forthcoming record in the meantime, I’m convinced 2017 will be a breakout year for Bridgers and Stranger In The Alps. Watch the video above and get used to hearing her name — and her voice — everywhere.

