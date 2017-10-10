Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As the summer fades into autumn, it’s fitting that Phoenix would try to cling to the positivity of the summer rays, with the release of their new video for “Ti Amo,” taken from their acclaimed sixth studio album of the same name. Although the funky, fun tracks has already been out for a few months, the introduction of a visual landscape brings a whole new reality to the sounds, making for an immersive experience.

The video, directed by WISSA, was shot entirely on 16-millimeter film, and combines archival footage with clips of the band at various locations around Europe during their sold-out arena tour across the continent. It’s a wonderfully engaging video for an unabashedly feel-good song. Check it out above, and be sure to pick up a limited edition VHS copy from the Supermercato vending machine at Phoenix’s upcoming North American shows.

In addition to debuting the “Ti Amo” video, Phoenix recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers for their first-ever live performance of Ti Amo‘s closing track “Telefono,” with an opening monologue from frontman Thomas Mars inside — you guessed it — a telephone booth. In typical Phoenix fashion, the performance sounded gorgeous, and Mars’ vocals are as fine-tuned as ever. Check out the performance below, and if you get the chance to catch this band out on tour, it is beyond worth it.