Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earlier this year, Boston cult-rockers Pile released A Hairshirt of Purpose, their fifth full-length effort. Today, the band shared an Adric Giles-directed animated video for the record’s lead single “Texas,” which features a collection of stick figure characters reminiscent of the one from the album’s cover art running away from an unidentified doom. It’s a fittingly spastic video for a beautifully thrashing song, one that is deeply unsettling while still aesthetically satisfying. Check it out above.

In addition to the new video, Pile has announced a Fall tour that will take them across the United States and back, including a few dates with metalcore titans Converge. Check out those dates below, and stream on Spotify, out now via Exploding In Sound Records.

09/20 — Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward

09/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Funhouse

09/22 — Louisville, KY @ Cropped Out

09/23 — Cincinnati OH @ Midpoint Music Fest

09/24 — Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness

09/26 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

09/27 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

09/28 — Dekalb, IL @ House Cafe

09/29 — Madison, WI @ University of Madison WI

09/30 — Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Call

10/02 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

10/03 — Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee’s

10/04 — Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola

10/05 — Burlington, VT @ Club Metronome

10/06 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3s Artspace

12/08 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

12/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus *

12/11 — Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage *

12/12 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel *

12/13 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

12/14 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

12/15 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

12/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

* = with Converge