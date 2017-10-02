Pinegrove Curated A Green Day Tribute Album For Hurricane Maria Relief

Bandcamp

With September having ended, Pinegrove has released a compilation that they curated, which features many of their friends’ unique takes on Green Day tracks. The collection spans 22 tracks, and includes a rendition of “Burnout” by Pinegrove’s own Evan Stephens Hall, as well as Pinegrove drummer Zack Levine’s first-ever solo recording, in the form of “86.” Other notable contributions include Cameron Boucher’s take on “Whatsername,” Adult Mom’s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” and Kevin Devine’s “Walking Contradiction.”

The compilation is called Earth Day: A Tribute To Green Day, and all proceeds from Bandcamp downloads will be donated to the Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund. Check it out below, as well as a statement of intent that was posted to the Bandcamp page.

initially we had discussed donating the funds from this to an environmental org with a larger / more global focus, but today, october first 2017, the day “when september ends,” things are more urgent in a localized way than any of us could have anticipated when we started organizing this. the people of puerto rico are suffering at the intersection of environmental catastrophe and colonial subjugation and your donation here will help provide them desperately needed material support. we are asking $1 but encourage you to donate what you can. climate change is real and it’s coming for all of us, but it will continue to disproportionately affect economically oppressed groups, especially communities of color. environmental activism is a social justice issue. consider what you can do to help. thanks very much. free puerto rico. love & solidarity,

nick & evan

Earth Day: A Tribute To Green Day is out now.