Pinegrove’s marvelous Cardinal landed in the musical landscape in February 2016, though its influence took a few months to catch on. But once it did, it could not be stopped. All the members of the band’s ever-changing lineup band spent this past summer crafting a batch of new songs to follow up on of the most critically-acclaimed albums of 2016, and now we have our first taste in the form of “Intrepid,” a track featuring the band’s signature heart-on-your-sleeve songwriting, building to a cathartic climax that reaches new heights for the band as Hall sings, “You said, do we bend our lives, do we darling? If we learn to love ourselves better, maybe.” Stream “Intrepid” above.

Though there are no official details on Pinegrove’s new album, which is slated for an early 2018 release, the final installment of their Command + S video series found principal songwriter Evan Stephens Hall and Pinegrove bandmate/Half Waif mastermind Nandi Rose Plunkett working out the complex vocal arrangements for “Intrepid.” The quick clip ends with what seems like a final studio recording of the song, and then it was only hours later that the full track was released on the band’s website and all streaming services. In an email to fans, songwriter Hall said that the track “considers distance, the outer rim of the magnet’s pull. how the size of the world can bring our personal relationships into focus.” Check the recording process of “Intrepid” in the Command + S clip below.

Pinegrove’s as-yet-untitled album will be out in early 2018 via Run For Cover Records in the United States and Dead Oceans in the rest of the world.