Watch Pinegrove Cover Jackson 5’s ‘I Want You Back’

10.09.17 2 hours ago

Almost two years removed from the release of their incredible breakthrough record Cardinal, Pinegrove is putting the finishing touches on its follow up, aiming for release in early 2018. Over the last few months, the band has rolled out a video series called Command + S, which documents their time in the studio recording what is sure to be one of the most exciting releases of 2018.

The recently-departed summer saw Pinegrove traveling all over the country for captivating performances at festivals, including a dazzling early-day set on the massive main stage at New York’s Panorama Festival. As such, the most recent installment of Command + S sees the band traveling to Happy Valley, Oregon for a performance at the gorgeous Pickathon Festival.

In addition to playing songs like “Old Friends” to a wildly enthusiastic crowd packed into the festival’s wooded grounds, the eighth part of the series features the band performing a cover of the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” at what appears to be a family get-together. For the cover, multi-instrumentalist and Half Waif frontwoman Nandi Plunkett took on the role of lead vocals, giving Pinegrove a whole new sound Check out the cover above.

Pinegrove also recently rallied their friends for a sprawling compilation of Green Day covers, with all of the Bandcamp proceeds benefitting the victims of Hurricane Maria.

