Pitchfork Festival’s 2017 Headliners Are LCD Soundsystem, Solange, And A Tribe Called Quest

02.27.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

On a weekend in mid-July, the Pitchfork Festival will once again converge on Chicago’s Union Park for the twelfth consecutive year. The 2017 festival will feature acts across a wide variety of genres, and the headliners have just been revealed to be LCD Soundsystem on Friday, Solange on Saturday, and A Tribe Called Quest on Sunday.

Additionally, the festival has announced a special collaboration with Saint Heron, Solange Knowles’ label and arts platform. According to the festival, the curated event series will be comprised of “an onsite art installation, film screening, artist talks, late night jazz jam sessions, and more.” The Saint-Heron events will take place at venues throughout Chicago both before and during the festival, as detailed on the festival’s website:

Thursday, July 13th @ Black Cinema House at the Stony Island Arts Bank – Saint Heron curated evening of film and discussion

Friday, July 14th @ Soho House Chicago – Poetry reading and discussion presented by Young Chicago Authors and Saint Heron

Saturday, July 15th @ The Promontory – Saint Heron Presents an After Fest Jazz Jam & Party featuring the select house band and special surprise guests

Friday, July 14th – Sunday, July 16th @ On-site Saint Heron Installation Space – Saint Heron will feature works from contemporary black art makers for the duration of the festival

The festival will take place on July 14th-16th in Union Parks. Tickets are available here, with $75 single-day passes and $175 three-day passes.

