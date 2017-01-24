The Pixies Are Touring The World Behind Their Latest Album ‘Headcarrier’

Pixies have announced the U.S. tour dates behind their most recent album Head Carrier, as part of a larger international tour. Fans can hear tracks like “Tenement Song” and “Talent” alongside hits with significantly more seasoning on them when the legendary ’90s rockers begin their international tour in a few weeks.

The band will play twenty dates across the states in between tours of Oceania and a run-through the summer festival circuit in Europe.

While the band is in the U.S., they’ll play mostly headlining acts with a lone festival stop off at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival. Check out the band’s full list of tour dates below and snag rickets here.

