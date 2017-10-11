Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Porches, real name Aaron Maine, made quite the impression with his critically-acclaimed sophomore album Pool, which came out last year via Domino Records. Now it looks like he’s ready for a quick turnaround, since he just released a short-but-sweet new single called “Country,” that’s from a yet-to-be-announced third album.

The two-minute song, which features vocals from Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange) and Bryndon Cook, is swelling and anthemic, which is tough to accomplish in 120 seconds. The video, directed by Maine and Nicholas Harwood, shows Maine riding in the bed of a truck in a rural wooded area before suddenly cutting to him in front of a red curtain, sitting at a table with a rose in a beer bottle, his forehead resting on his hand, which also holds a smoking cigarette.



“It’s the last song I wrote for my new album,” Maine said in a statement. “In the context of the record it acts as a departure as well as an arrival.” Although he has yet to formally announce a new album, he ought to have enough material ready for one, since “Country” is the “last song” and since he tweeted back in August, “I have so much new music plz believe me.”

He also wrote a poem about the song:

“mini reckoning

Like flopping onto bed after first kiss high school

I left her apartment and made sure to keep the sleep on me all the way home

Rolled down the window across the bridge

And filled up my lungs

She told me about this saying about breaking the water to get somewhere

and i imagined what it would be like to swim together

I felt soft and dumb like a country song”

Watch the video for “Country” above.