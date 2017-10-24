Porches Announces His New Album ‘The House’ With The Dance-Ready Single ‘Find Me’

10.24.17 24 mins ago

A couple weeks ago, Porches (aka Aaron Maine) teased a new album with the short and anthemic single “Country,” but the song wasn’t accompanied by an official album announcement. Now, the details have arrived: Porches’ third album is called The House, and it will be available on January 19 via Domino. Here’s the cover art:

Domino

The album announcement comes with new song “Find Me,” an upbeat and danceable track with a video directed by Maine and Nicholas Harwood, both of whom were also behind the “Country” clip. Maine also shared a lengthy statement about the album, in which he calls The House “a diary” and “an exercise in documenting my immediate experiences”:

