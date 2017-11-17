Post Malone Says Justin Bieber Has Given About $10 Million To The ‘Culty’ Hillsong Church

#Justin Bieber
11.17.17 46 mins ago

Hillsong Channel

Post Malone graces the cover of Rolling Stone‘s latest issue, and in the wide-ranging feature, the rapper talks about guns (he owns a lot of them), celebrating the success of No. 1 song “Rockstar” (he did so at Olive Garden), and his collaborator and touring partner Justin Bieber.

He calls Bieber “a f*cking awesome, great dude” and “a genuine friend,” but adds that he’s not so sure about the pop star’s relationship with Hillsong, referring to the church as “a total cult”:

“He’s gotten super-religious recently. Real culty… He’s already given them [Hillong], like, $10 million. Those are the worst kinds of people. I used to be super-religious. I believed in God. But now I see through it. It’s nice to support something you believe in, I guess, but people are spending so much money, and God doesn’t care that your church has a f*cking gold roof.”

Rolling Stone notes that “a source close to Bieber” denies Malone’s $10 million claim.

Malone isn’t the first celebrity to refer to Hillsong as a cult, as Marilyn Manson previously said that Bieber is “in some sort of sexual religious cult with an Asian version of Dave Navarro,” referring to pastor Carl Lentz. It was previously reported that Bieber cut ties with Floyd Mayweather because the church told him to, and it was rumored that the reason Bieber canceled his Purpose tour was possibly to start his own church, although Bieber has denied the latter point.

Meanwhile, Malone also says he’s “trying to push the genre” on his “nearly finished” second album, which is set to feature Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign, John Mayer, and Tommy Lee.

Read the rest of the feature here, and check out our exploration of Malone’s meteoric rise here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGSHillsongJustin BieberPost Malone

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP