Hillsong Channel

Post Malone graces the cover of Rolling Stone‘s latest issue, and in the wide-ranging feature, the rapper talks about guns (he owns a lot of them), celebrating the success of No. 1 song “Rockstar” (he did so at Olive Garden), and his collaborator and touring partner Justin Bieber.

He calls Bieber “a f*cking awesome, great dude” and “a genuine friend,” but adds that he’s not so sure about the pop star’s relationship with Hillsong, referring to the church as “a total cult”:

“He’s gotten super-religious recently. Real culty… He’s already given them [Hillong], like, $10 million. Those are the worst kinds of people. I used to be super-religious. I believed in God. But now I see through it. It’s nice to support something you believe in, I guess, but people are spending so much money, and God doesn’t care that your church has a f*cking gold roof.”

Rolling Stone notes that “a source close to Bieber” denies Malone’s $10 million claim.

Malone isn’t the first celebrity to refer to Hillsong as a cult, as Marilyn Manson previously said that Bieber is “in some sort of sexual religious cult with an Asian version of Dave Navarro,” referring to pastor Carl Lentz. It was previously reported that Bieber cut ties with Floyd Mayweather because the church told him to, and it was rumored that the reason Bieber canceled his Purpose tour was possibly to start his own church, although Bieber has denied the latter point.

Meanwhile, Malone also says he’s “trying to push the genre” on his “nearly finished” second album, which is set to feature Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign, John Mayer, and Tommy Lee.

Read the rest of the feature here, and check out our exploration of Malone’s meteoric rise here.