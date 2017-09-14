Post Malone’s rise as a musician over the last two years has come with plenty of supporters and detractors. When he burst onto the scene with “White Iverson,” a self-professed “trap-folk” song, critics derided him for being everything from an “industry plant” to an appropriator of hip-hop culture. Over the course of his debut album however, Malone proved that he wasn’t a fluke. Certain records such as “Hollywood Dreams / Come Down” took cues from artists like Fleetwood Mac. “Congratulations,” his second single with Quavo and Metro Boomin, went gold and could have earned the title of Song of the Summer had it been released in say March, rather than last December.

Stoney even managed to be one of the few albums released in 2016 that went platinum. During a recent concert in Boston, Post and his trusty guitar got to covering an all-time classic, this time from Nirvana.

As Reddit user uncovered, Posty took on Nirvana’s “All Apologies” in Boston earlier this week and managed to pull off the rare feat of matching Kurt Cobain’s original MTV Unplugged style intensity and urgency. The even more fascinating feat? A crowd of mostly twenty-somethings, most who probably weren’t even alive when Nirvana ruled the world, sung “All Apologies” word for word.

In the last twelve months, Post’s come a long way from fighting Justin Bieber for using him “as an ashtray.” He’s winning over fans and haters just by being himself. Constantly smiling and grinning, the Dallas “trap-folk” rapper is making sure you remember him. Even if that means taking account of his sit-down, acoustic guitar playing skills.