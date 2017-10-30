Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

UK producer Powell looks to be having an incredible 2017, with the announcement that he’ll be releasing the follow up to June’s New Beta Vol. 1, with another mini-LP New Beta Vol. 2 at the end of this week via his label Diagonal. Powell made the announcement with the video for the song “Wormhole,” which you can see above.

Directed by The Sacred Egg, the video for “Wormhole” follows a night out on the town for what looks like a bachelorette party, or as they say in the UK, a “hen” or a “hag.” The whole affair seems pretty typical although the food and drink they fill themselves with along the way has a brighter, more colorful hue. What goes in must also come out, so by the end of the night they’re puking rainbows.

Earlier this year, The Sacred Egg directed videos for Arcade Fire’s “Everything Now” and Royal Blood’s “Lights Out.” The song is appropriately frenzied, a high speed cantering drums offer the backbone of this take on UK hardcore.

As was the case with New Beta Vol 1, this mini-album is vinyl only.

In a press release, Powell described the series as “a way to explore, to make stuff without knowing what the destination was gonna be, to go back to just making stuff consistently and putting it out without the fanfare that can come with doing an album proper.”

New Beta Vol. 2 comes out on 11/03 via Diagonal. You can pre-order the album here.