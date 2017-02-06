Brendan O

I was sold on Buffalo, New York’s Del Paxton within two songs of their debut full-length All Day, Every Day, All Night. It’s an earnest, driving eleven-track punk record packed out with great hooks and even some surprises along the way, and serves as an existential reflection of experiences in the upstate New York punk scene that birthed the band.

For All Day, Every Day, All Night, the band teamed up with the incredible Boston label Topshelf Records, who released a Del Paxton/Gulfer split 7″ back in 2014. Together with Topshelf, the band agreed donate a portion of the album’s pre-order sales to charities working to fight against the Trump administration, following in the footsteps of the likes of peers Pinegrove and Jeff Rosenstock.

A statement on the Topshelf Records website reads:

A portion of the proceeds from this album’s pre-order sales will be divided equally and go directly to The Trevor Project, The NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Planned Parenthood. Thank you.

After two singles (“Take It To The Limit” and “Koolwink“) in anticipation of All Day, Every Day, All Night, we’re exclusively premiering the second song on the record, and the one that drew me into the record in the first place, “Wrong Distance.” The guitar and vocal melodies throughout the track are instantly encapsulating, and the track’s energy is palpable. Check it out below.

All Day, Every Day, All Night is out March 3rd on Topshelf Records. Pre-order it here.