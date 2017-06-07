



Today would have been Prince‘s 59th birthday. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the second occasion of his birthday since the legend passed away last spring, sharing their favorite Purple One gifs, songs, memories and lyrics under the hashtag #PrinceDay. While it was meant to be a reminder of how great the man was as a musical force, it mostly served to remind us all that Prince could not take a bad picture. This hashtag could go on for a while because, no matter the era, Prince had looks for days.

Let’s start with the obvious. His iconic outfit from Purple Rain:

Of course, he wasn’t always wearing it:

And his other movies deserve a little love, too:

Prince would've been 59 today.

Happy birthday to a legend! #PrinceDay pic.twitter.com/f54LqRK7bx — Blavity (@Blavity) June 7, 2017

It's #PrinceDay!!! Missing him but always jamming to his music. I'm thankful for that. 💜💔🎶 pic.twitter.com/AdW48PT371 — Yolanda R. Arrington (@IAmYolanda) June 7, 2017

Rest assured, you will never be this cool:

Even completely candid photos look dope:

Celebrating #PrinceDay by flying out to Minneapolis to see some music & pay my respects. Will I see you there? pic.twitter.com/0shLCDGXux — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) June 7, 2017



And had the star lived, you know that there would be no way to tell that he was 59 years old:

Happy #PrinceDay, y'all. You know 59 would have looked great on him. Feeling a little closer to him after going to Paisley Park last week. pic.twitter.com/hMC5kLCTvu — Abby West (@AbbyWestNYC) June 7, 2017

Wouldn't it be nice if he could hear the 🌎applaud him one more time?!!! #PrinceDay pic.twitter.com/Uq09tqVlvV — Segun Oduolowu (@seguntheprogram) June 7, 2017

Oh yeah. Let’s not forget that the man made some great music:

Crazy. It's been a year since we lost him. #PRN – hope ur having one helluva of party w/ Rick & Charlie. #princeday #prince4ever #RIPPrince pic.twitter.com/beMkmDp4Id — Brigida Mack WBTV (@BrigidaMack) April 21, 2017

"I am yours now & you are mine

And together we'll love through

All space and time, so don't cry

One day all 7 will die." –@Prince#PrinceDay — Chris Arnold (@MrChrisArnold) June 7, 2017

There are many ways to celebrate Prince on this high holy day. Maybe give a spin of his greatest album or revisit an unfairly maligned classic. Take a look back on his final show or catch up with his greatest co-conspirators. You can learn more about one of his most-famous hits or just remind yourself of his singular greatness.

Needless to say, the mark that Prince left on the world will have us all meeting back here the same time next year.