Twitter’s Celebration Of #PrinceDay Will Remind You That He Was A Sexy MF

#Twitter
Contributing Writer
06.07.17


Uproxx

Today would have been Prince‘s 59th birthday. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the second occasion of his birthday since the legend passed away last spring, sharing their favorite Purple One gifs, songs, memories and lyrics under the hashtag #PrinceDay. While it was meant to be a reminder of how great the man was as a musical force, it mostly served to remind us all that Prince could not take a bad picture. This hashtag could go on for a while because, no matter the era, Prince had looks for days.

Let’s start with the obvious. His iconic outfit from Purple Rain:

Of course, he wasn’t always wearing it:

And his other movies deserve a little love, too:

Rest assured, you will never be this cool:

Even completely candid photos look dope:


And had the star lived, you know that there would be no way to tell that he was 59 years old:

Oh yeah. Let’s not forget that the man made some great music:

There are many ways to celebrate Prince on this high holy day. Maybe give a spin of his greatest album or revisit an unfairly maligned classic. Take a look back on his final show or catch up with his greatest co-conspirators. You can learn more about one of his most-famous hits or just remind yourself of his singular greatness.

Needless to say, the mark that Prince left on the world will have us all meeting back here the same time next year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSprinceTwitter

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 13 hours ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 2 days ago 18 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP