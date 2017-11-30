Prince Will Be The Subject Of A New Documentary Chronicling His Final Year

#Prince
Hip-Hop Editor
11.30.17

Getty Image

British network Channel 4 will be airing a documentary based on the final year of funk-rock legend Prince’s life, according to a report from Variety. Tentatively titled Prince’s Last Year, the documentary will explore Prince’s secret White House gig in June 2015 all the way up to his 2016 death from of a fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park recording studio and home in Minnesota at the age of 57.

The film will feature appearances from many of Prince’s friends, collaborators, and pupils, including singer Eryn Allen Kane, former girlfriend Andy Allo, and political analyst Van Jones, who will help to document and remember not just the unfortunate secret painkiller addiction that contributed to Prince’s untimely death but also his political activism, philanthropy, and of course, his legendary live performances.

The film is produced by U.K. and U.S-based indie Lincoln Square Productions and directed by Adrian Sibley. The film is projected for a one-hour runtime featuring interviews with Cee-Lo Green, George Clinton, and Rev. Al Sharpton. It will be one of a handful of documentaries covering the notoriously elusive Prince, including 84-minute concert doc, “Sign O’ The Times,” shot primarily at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios and directed by Prince himself. That film will air on Showtime.

TOPICS#Prince
TAGSCHANNEL 4princePrince’s Last Year

