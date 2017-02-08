Getty Image

The Recording Academy has added what’s been billed as “unforgettable tribute segments” for Prince and George Michael to this year’s upcoming show. Specific details about the performances, including who will take part in each, have not been revealed but they become two more reasons to tune in when the show airs this Sunday, February 12.

Both Prince and Michael were previous winners with both scoring seven and two awards respectively. The music world lost both influential figures in 2016 with Prince passing away in April at age 57 and Michael passing away on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

“George Michael and Prince were pop icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma,” Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow said in a press release. “While each possessed a distinct style and sound, they were both adored by audiences worldwide. The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community; The Recording Academy is humbled to pay homage to their tremendous legacies on the Grammy stage.”

“While the primary focus of the GRAMMY Awards is to celebrate and honor the year’s best in music, we consider it our responsibility to tell music’s broader story by honoring its legends lost—that’s what we strive to achieve with our annual tributes,” Ken Ehrlich, Executive Producer of the Grammy Awards, said via press release. “While it’s nearly impossible to convey the full depth of an artist’s cultural impact in a single performance, it’s that very challenge that has led us to some of our most memorable GRAMMY moments.”

The performances will only add to what’s an already star-studded show gauging by the list of performers. Adele, Chance The Rapper, Daft Punk, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Metallica, Anderson .Paak, Katy Perry, Sturgill Simpson, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and The Weeknd are some of the artists already announced as performers for this year’s big night in music.