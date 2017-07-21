The socially conscious supergroup Prophets of Rage, that’s comprised of members of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill, unveiled a brand new video today for their single “Living On The 110” taken from their upcoming self-titled album. The new song sheds a much-needed spotlight on the issue of homelessness in America, as well as wage inequality and poverty.
Rapping over a funky riff laid down by guitarist Tom Morello, B-Real comes out hot, putting people in the situation that many in Los Angeles are forced to endure every single day. “Living on the 110 / four sharing one tent.” Chuck D drives the message home even harder later in the track, “There’s no end to poverty stopping me / Or democracy, hypocrisy.” The visual ends with a quote from South African leader Nelson Mandela: “Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is an act of justice.”
“The 110 is a freeway in Los Angeles and living beneath it are thousands of homeless people,” Morello said in a statement. “Bentleys and Rolls Royces roaring by are literally driving on top of the poor and their makeshift homes, a picture-perfect analogy for the grotesque economic inequality that plagues our times.”
Prophets Of Rage are planning to drop their self-titled album on September 15th. Check out the full track list from that record below and watch the “Living On The 110” video above.
1. “Radical Eyes”
2. “Unf*ck The World”
3. “Legalize Me”
4. “Living On The 110”
5. “The Counteroffensive”
6. “Hail To The Chief”
7. “Take Me Higher”
8. “Strength In Numbers”
9. “Fired A Shot”
10. “Who Owns Who”
11. “Hands Up”
12. “Smash*t”
dgdfddfgdfgdfgdfgdfgdgdfgdfg
as Annie replied I didn’t even know that any one able to earn $8091 in four weeks on the
computer . why not check here…