The socially conscious supergroup Prophets of Rage, that’s comprised of members of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill, unveiled a brand new video today for their single “Living On The 110” taken from their upcoming self-titled album. The new song sheds a much-needed spotlight on the issue of homelessness in America, as well as wage inequality and poverty.

Rapping over a funky riff laid down by guitarist Tom Morello, B-Real comes out hot, putting people in the situation that many in Los Angeles are forced to endure every single day. “Living on the 110 / four sharing one tent.” Chuck D drives the message home even harder later in the track, “There’s no end to poverty stopping me / Or democracy, hypocrisy.” The visual ends with a quote from South African leader Nelson Mandela: “Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is an act of justice.”

“The 110 is a freeway in Los Angeles and living beneath it are thousands of homeless people,” Morello said in a statement. “Bentleys and Rolls Royces roaring by are literally driving on top of the poor and their makeshift homes, a picture-perfect analogy for the grotesque economic inequality that plagues our times.”

Prophets Of Rage are planning to drop their self-titled album on September 15th. Check out the full track list from that record below and watch the “Living On The 110” video above.

1. “Radical Eyes”

2. “Unf*ck The World”

3. “Legalize Me”

4. “Living On The 110”

5. “The Counteroffensive”

6. “Hail To The Chief”

7. “Take Me Higher”

8. “Strength In Numbers”

9. “Fired A Shot”

10. “Who Owns Who”

11. “Hands Up”

12. “Smash*t”