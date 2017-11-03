Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Prurient (aka Dominic Fernow) has released a new song ahead of his forthcoming album, Rainbow Mirror. You can listen to “Falling In The Water” above. The song is a slow-building, fifteen minute long noisescape. Full of hypnotic melodic themes and waves of overwhelming feedback, “Falling In The Water” is a study in Fernow’s uncompromising aesthetic, which he has honed for nearly twenty years.

Rainbow Mirror is set to mark the artist’s milestone in a big way, arriving at three hours in length, and will be available in a seven LP set, on four CDs and digitally. The album gets its name from an archival Prurient song from 1997 that will also be released to mark the occasion, on a cassette entitled Buddha Strangled In Vines (1997).

Though usually recorded and performed solo, Fernow is joined by Matt Folden and Jim Mroz on the album, a nod to the project’s early days as a trio. Rainbow Mirror marks not only the twentieth anniversary of Fernow’s work as Prurient, but his label, Hospital Productions.

Along with a number of acts including Godflesh, Nothing and Jesu, Prurient will perform this Sunday, November 5th at Warsaw in Brooklyn to mark that anniversary. Advanced tickets are available here.

Rainbow Mirror is out via Hospital Productions and Profound Lore Records on 12/01. You can pre-order it here.