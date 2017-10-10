Montreal’s Lagom collective have offered up a 43 track compilation to raise money to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation following Hurricane Maria.

In a press release, the organizers of Power Puerto Rico state that “We believe we have a role in creating a better future world through music, and hope this compilation can be a small help in redistributing resources to those who need them most. Making music in a vacuum in 2017 makes no sense.”

Curated by DJs and producers softcoresoft and anabasine, the organizers behind the Lagom events collective, zine and label, the comp features contributions from minimal techno ace UMFANG, electro dreamweaver Ciel, the shrouded sounds of bergsonist and Montreal natives like acid-techno worshippers Pelada and the uncompromising hard lines of Jaclyn Kendall. You can hear it above.

All of the proceeds will be donated to The Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund, a ” grassroots organization pledging to donate the entirety of the money raised for immediate relief, recovery, and rebuilding of the most affected areas hit by Maria. The Fund is housed at the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD) and is governed by local grassroots organizations like Taller Salud, the G8 of Caño Martín Peña, and others.”

The compilation is available today on Bandcamp.