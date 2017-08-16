Punk In Drublic

There have been few advocates in music for altered states like NOFX frontman Fat Mike. The longtime lover of all manner of inebriation has unveiled his latest brainchild, which is a mixture of punk rock and craft beer called the Punk in Drublic Festival. I honestly can’t believe it took this long.

The five-date festival will hit Washington, Idaho, and California in September and October, and NOFX will headline each date. The co-headliners will be Bad Religion and Flogging Molly, depending on the date, and other punk rock luminaries like Less Than Jake, Golfinger, and more will be signing up on the various shows.

Yes, I mentioned craft beer earlier. Each stop on the tour will feature complimentary craft beer tastings until 4 PM, but it’s okay; you can still buy alcohol after the samplings end. We assume there will be some manner of identification checking before you start guzzling brew.

From the official website:

Created from the mind and liver of NOFX’s frontman Fat Mike and named for NOFX’s classic Punk In Drublic album, which has sold over one million copies. This Punk ‘n Brew festival date will feature up to four hours of craft beer tastings featuring over 100 craft beers, including some of California’s best and local favorites. Craft beer tastings are included with admission. Festival hours will be 1:00 PM — 9:00 PM (VIP entry is noon). Complimentary tastings last until 4 PM. After 4 PM, we will have several types of beer, cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks on hand to serve you drinks to purchase. To celebrate Punk ‘n Brew, Fat Mike teamed up with craft beer pioneers Stone Brewing to brew their very own Stone & NOFX Punk in Drublic Hoppy Lager, which will be available in cans only in the festival markets. This collaboration is a huge show of support by Stone, as it marks the first time ever that Stone has worked with a musician for a can release. They’ve even included the festival tour date on the back of each can. This is a first-of-its-kind level of commitment from a brewery partner for a festival tour. General Admission and VIP tickets will be available for purchase. All tickets include craft beer tasting and access to view the music stage.

Stop by the official Punk in Drublic website to find out about the various dates, lineups, and details like how to purchase tickets. And you might want to prepare beforehand with a few Beer Miles. It’s going to be a marathon, not a sprint.