Yes, you read that right: Pup’s new Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux-directed music video for “Old Wounds” is literally a choose-your-own-adventure video game, spread across a number of intersecting Youtube clips. There are 28 different ways to die, 16 aliens, 10 beers, 3 leprechaun sightings, and only 4 ways for the band members — and you as their tour manager — to survive the night. Needless to say, it’s an insane idea that only a band like Pup can pull off. Check out the video/game above.

The video gives Pup fans a chance to immerse themselves in beautiful 8-bit visuals for a firsthand glimpse at guitarist Steve Sladkowski’s sports obsession, an ill-advised trip into the wilderness with frontman Stefan Babcock (that includes a crazy scene involving psychedelic mushrooms), bassist Nestor Chumak’s unnatural love of pizza, and drummer Zack Mykula’s knowledge of science fiction. “This video is one of the craziest things we’ve done as a band,” Babcock said in a press release. “I’m so proud of this thing, and am absolutely convinced that Jeremy is a total savant. We actually each wrote our own individual storylines… this video is pure Pup.”

“Old Wounds” is the latest single from PUP’s sophomore effort The Dream Is Over, which we included in our list of top 20 albums of 2016, and is also the album’s heaviest hitter lyrically and musically.

The Dream Is Over is out now on SideOneDummy Records. Stream it here. PUP will spend the remainder of 2017 relentlessly touring, the dates for which you can find here.