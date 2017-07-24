Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Purity Ring aren’t quite ready to follow-up 2015’s Another Eternity, but today they released a brand new one-off track to mark an occasion. “Asido” is a celebration of the fifth anniversary of the duo’s debut album Shrines, and is a bit of lilting, shimmering pop that would fit in easily on either of their albums. Megan James and Corin Roddick premiered the track as Zane Lowe’s World Record on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio, and noted that this isn’t a new single and they’re still working on their new album.

The song comes accompanied with a beautiful lyric video created by Tallulah Fontaine, who has worked with the band to create all the visuals and artwork for their albums to date. According to a press release, “Tallulah took videos of Megan walking and falling, then traced the movement to create the character frame by frame. In order to situate their meaning, Megan had her mother handwrite the lyrics in the video.”

The results are a mesmerizing visual that brings out some of the lonelier and earthier elements of the song. Like most Purity Ring songs, it tackles the emotional chasm between inner pain and outward expression, building a bridge across the two that listeners can use to self-soothe. Listen and watch above.