A Former Pussycat Dolls Member Calls The Group A ‘Prostitution Ring’ Full Of Abuse

10.16.17 2 hours ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

There are rumors that a Pussycat Dolls reunion might be on the way, but there’s at least one former member who won’t be participating. Over the weekend, Kaya Jones, who was with the group from 2003 to 2005, wrote on Twitter that her time as a Pussycat Doll was full of abuse, and she went so far as to say that she wasn’t in a girl group, but “a prostitution ring” whose members “happened to sing and be famous.”

Calling Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin “the den mother from Hell,” she wrote:

“My truth: I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh, and we happened to sing and be famous, while everyone who owned us made the money. ‘How bad was it,’ people ask. Bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, bandmates, and a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to #1.

I want the den mother from Hell to confess why another one of her girl group girls committed suicide. Tell the public how you mentally broke us. To be a part of the team, you must be a team player, meaning sleep with whoever they say. If you don’t, they have nothing on you to leverage. Yes, I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you. Correct. Victimizing the victim again.

Why don’t we report it? Because we are all abused! I personally have been warned if I tell I will… you know end up dead or no more career.”

Around The Web

TAGSKaya Jonespussycat dollsThe Pussycat Dolls

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 5 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP