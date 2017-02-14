PWR BTTM Return With The Roaring, Powerful ‘Big Beautiful Day’ Video

Ebru Yildiz

If you’ve heard of PWR BTTM before, you’ve probably been waiting for new music since the band started posting clips to Instagram documenting the production of their second LP, which they recorded in small cabin (as well as what appears to be something of a warehouse) in upstate New York, and features vocal contributions co-frontperson Ben Hopkins’ mother. Nearly two years after the release of 2015’s underground hit Ugly Cherries, the New York queer punk duo have finally announced their highly-anticipated second LP Pageant, as well as shared the video for the lead single “Big Beautiful World.”

The track is faster than previous PWR BTTM songs, but the themes of socially constructed “norms” rooted in sexuality and gender discussed on the are not unfamiliar territory for the New York duo. On this track, toxic masculinity is the primary topic, with Hopkins addressing “the men who live to bring you down.” However, “Big Beautiful World” does then encourage listeners to take a more active role in resisting those norms, with Hopkins singing, “my advice is to look incredible as you makes their lives regrettable by being your damn self. Not surprisingly, the track is fantastic, and the video is even better, with the duo hosting an epic technicolor/blacklight party in their Brooklyn apartment. Check it out below.

Pageant is out May 12th on Polyvinyl Records. Pre-order it here.