Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme Wants To Be A Good Man In Video Apology To Photographer He Kicked

#Queens of the Stone Age
Deputy Music Editor
12.11.17

Philip Cosores for Uproxx

Over the weekend, Queens Of The Stone Age leader Josh Homme kicked photographer Chelsea Lauren in the face during the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas event in Los Angeles. Footage of the brutal incident surfaced, causing a massive uproar both within their fanbase and in the music world as a whole. The incident saw Homme deliver a social media apology that struck many as half-hearted and hollow, causing even a further backlash against the band. Lauren had to receive medical attention and told Variety that she was considering legal action.

Late last night, Homme again took to social media, this time delivering a video message to both Lauren and his fans. In the clip, Homme takes a more serious and reflective tone than his previous apology. He describes the event without making excuses this time, saying that “I want to be a good man, but last night I definitely failed at that.” He goes on to say that he doesn’t want to be a person that his family or bandmates are embarrassed by.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Queens of the Stone Age
TAGSJOSH HOMMEQUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

Best Of 2017

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 2 hours ago
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 3 hours ago 8 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP