We are less than two weeks away from finally receiving the next Queens Of The Stone Age album Villains. Today, the band decided to make our wait either a little easier or a lot more difficult by dropping off a brand new video for their song “The Way You Used To Do.”

Written by lead singer, guitarist, and central creative figure Josh Homme and directed by Jonas Akerlund, the new visual is a fun and festive throwback, with a whole host of vintage styles, costumes and even dance moves. At the center of it all is Homme, who channels his inner-Elvis to an amazing degree, busting out classic dance moves and hip swivels with impressive accuracy. Oh yeah, there’s also a whole bevy of Satanic themes and imagery at play as well, because you know, why not?

In a press release accompanying the video, Homme explained that, “It’s our way of paying tribute to Cab Calloway and the film Hellzapoppin’. I fully realize that may be a little more than some are open to, and that’s perfectly fine with me. There’s the door. If some of the more close-minded are gently pruned, that just leaves more room on the dance floor for the open-minded ones to get loose. That’s been the spirit of Queens Of The Stone Age and the space we’ve worked to create from day one.”

You can check out “The Way You Used To Do” in the video above.