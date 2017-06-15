Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

A Queens Of The Stone Age fan transported through time from the era of Songs For The Deaf would have a hard time recognizing their new song. “The Way You Used To Do” is, ironically, not at all concerned with the band’s past. But that’s not a bad thing in the slightest.

The blues-y, high-energy handclapper is on an entirely different planet from the bombastic, desert-tinged rock that QOTSA kicked off their careers peddling. Where Josh Homme used to bury his voice under bruising rhythms and beefy guitars, “Used To Do” is a lean framework for him to strut over. Homme has always had an excellent falsetto, but he’s rarely been as proud of it as he is on this new track. And that confidence is catching.

It’s pretty hard not to catch second-hand awesome vibes from Homme and Co.’s latest song, the first we’ve heard from their upcoming album Villains. The band announced the follow-up to 2013’s …Like Clockwork in a teaser video that showed Josh Homme lying about the new album and failing a lie detector test. In addition to the existence of the album, the video revealed that the new album was produced by Mark Ronson and previewed a clip of the incredibly danceable song “Feet Don’t Fail Me.” Check that out below:

TAGSQUEENS OF THE STONE AGEvillains

