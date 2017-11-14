Getty Image

To date, Radiohead has released nine studio albums, and we’ve also gotten solo endeavors from Thom Yorke, Philip Selway, and Jonny Greenwood. Now, the band’s guitarist Ed O’Brien is ready to spread his wings and fly on his own: He previously announced that he’s working on a solo album, and now he’s shared more concrete details about the project.

“I’ve started working on my own solo project,” He said in a new interview with Esquire. “I go back into the studio next week. We’ve only done three or four weeks and I’m very excited about it.”

He says that at the moment, he’s trying to figure out which label to release the album on, which he expects to be out in late 2018 or early 2019. O’Brien adds that while the album is inspired by Carnival, the sound isn’t overtly Brazilian:

“It started when we were living in Brazil. It’s not overtly Brazilian but there are definite themes. Without getting into it too much, going to Carnival in Rio was very inspiring. Rhythm and groove were a big part of it. I’m really enjoying it. It feels really right at the moment.”

He goes on to say that he’s working with producers Flood — famous for his work with acts like U2, The Killers, Warpaint, and others — and Catherine Marks — who has worked with St. Vincent, Manchester Orchestra, and more. Also involved are Omar Hakim, who co-wrote and produced Jessie Ware’s Devotion, and session musicians Nathan East and Dave Okumu.

Read the full interview here, which focuses on the Fender EOB Sustainer Stratocaster, a new guitar that he helped design.