Getty Image

One of the best tracks on Radiohead’s 2011 release The King Of Limbs was a composition titled “Bloom.” As good as it is however, that song recently got a lush, exquisite upgrade thanks to an assist from cinematic composer extraordinaire Hans Zimmer. The new cut, now titled “Ocean (Bloom)” was given over to the BBC for inclusion in their documentary series Blue Planet II.

Here is the BBC’s Blue Planet II prequel accompanied by the new track (ocean) bloom: a collaboration between @Radiohead & @HansZimmer pic.twitter.com/VsazdZU61X — Radiohead (@radiohead) September 27, 2017

In an interview with BBC 6, frontman Thom Yorke and guitarist Jonny Greenwood gave some background about how the song came together.

“This was me lying on the sofa trying to go back to sleep when I’ve been up too late with my son, 7 o’clock in the morning, when he was small, and it coming in and out of my subconscious,” Yorke said. “Especially stuff about the deep and these life forms they’d discovered on that series—that seemed to be the implication, that they managed to go so deep that they’d discovered all these creatures we didn’t know about—that whole thing for me, the idea of discovering life that humanity doesn’t know about, is to me one of the most profound concepts. Even if it’s discovering fossils, or the idea that creatures exist. That there’s a history to the place we live that we don’t know anything about, to me is the most profound, spiritual expression of humanity when we discover it”

You can listen to a version of the song above with some of David Attenborough’s narration added or hear it uninterrupted at around the 51:22 mark below.