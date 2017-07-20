Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Radiohead’s decision to play a scheduled concert in Israel, despite outside political pressure from fellow artists like Roger Waters, director Ken Loach, and others who side with the Boycott, Divest, Sanction (or BDS) movement against the country, came to a head last night when the show went on — and on, and on, and on. According to reports from the BBC, last night’s set was the band’s longest show in over a decade. Playing twenty-seven songs and two encores at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park, it certainly seems they were trying prove a point.

Leading up to the show, people like Thurston Moore, TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, and Waters even signed a petition and wrote an open letter voicing their support for Palestine and asking the band not to play in the country.

“It’s deeply disrespectful to assume that we’re either being misinformed or that we’re so retarded we can’t make these decisions ourselves,” Yorke told Rolling Stone of the public comments being made about the band’s decision. “I thought it was patronizing in the extreme. It’s offensive… There’s an awful lot of people who don’t agree with the BDS movement, including us. I don’t agree with the cultural ban at all, along with J.K. Rowling, Noam Chomsky and a long list of others.”